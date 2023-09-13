The Blue Monkey Branded Discounts will be bringing a unique selling point to the residents of Tredegar and beyond.

The business, originally born on eBay in September 2022, is owned by Pete Tait and his wife Liz.

All of the products they sell will be catalogue and shop returns from big companies.

Some of the brands they will be selling include:

- Marks and Spencer’s

- Next

- River Island

- New Look

- Principles

- Levi

- Diesel

- Adidas

- Nike

- Reebok

- Puma

- Clarks

- Hotter

- Pavers

They decided to move into a physical shop after only two months of consistent online sales and success.

Mr Tait said: “Once the business took off, after only two months, I left my full-time job at the Grange Hospital and began working full time from home on our business.

“With a baby on the way at this point, it was going to be ideal working from home, as I’d be there during the times my wife was back at work, so we had no need for childcare as one of us would always be available.

“We quickly learned that we’d either need to move to a much bigger house or we’d need a shop, after our home began to resemble a warehouse. Clothes rails covered the sitting room and containers of shoes took up all the space in our spare bedroom!”

He describes all of the items they sell as “Grade A immaculate”, given that most are still new with tags or have only been worn once or twice.

He said: “Our standards allow us to sell great household names for much cheaper than the original RRP.”

They found a suitable vacant shop in August this year and hope to open by October or early November.

Mr Tait realises that opening a new store in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis might be tricky, but believes they have all they need to be a success. “It’s a gamble during these hard times but we feel once people know about us and what we sell, and most importantly what they can save then the shop should be a great success.

“After all, there’s nothing like us in or around Tredegar. Where can you go to buy high street brands at hugely discounted prices!”

The Blue Monkey Branded Discounts shop will be located at 38 Castle Street, opposite AJ’s Convenience Store and Morgan’s Café.

You can see more examples of what they will be selling by visiting their eBay shop.

Their opening hours will be Tuesday – Friday 9am to 4pm and Saturday 9am to 3pm.