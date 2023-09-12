It comes as Rix was told by scriptwriters that his character, Matthew Aylward, would be written out of the show.

In Call the Midwife Rix plays Matthew who just last series married Trixie Franklin, Helen George's character.

The news of Rix's departure is said to have left cast members shocked as the news was shared whilst the latest series was being filmed.

Call the Midwife star Olly Rix axed from the show

According to The Sun, a source from Call the Midwife said: "The news of Olly’s departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset.

"They all thought he was a mainstay on the series after his prominent wedding scenes to Helen last season.

“Some feel it’s a bit unfair and he is well-liked by everyone.

“It felt very out of the blue.

"There is concern now among the remaining cast about not wanting to upset production and people are keeping their heads down.”

Call the Midwife is set to return later this year with a Christmas special before a new series in 2024.

It was previously commissioned for two more series by the BBC.

The cast of the hit BBC show has returned to set following a summer filming break.