The changes include an expanded canteen, a new outdoor dining area, a new website, a new school logo and motto: "Strive, believe, achieve".

The improvements were suggested by pupils from every year group, who submitted suggestions, which were then shortlisted by form representatives, the student leadership team and the headteacher Matthew Sims.

Mr Sims, who was appointed in September 2022, said: “Pupils were unhappy with their old school badge and identity and wanted something fresh and new, they also wanted us to improve their dining experience by creating new spaces.

"At Cwmbran High School pupil voice is very important to us."

Year 10 student Rhys Hughes said: “I think the school has improved its standards and the uniform looks smart, I am pleased the school are improving the buildings."

Executive Member for Children, Families and Education, Councillor Richard Clark said: "It's fantastic to see the students engaged with this process from start to finish with Cwmbran High's Student Voice.

"Now, they are able to see their thoughts and ideas come to fruition with the refurbishments made by Cwmbran High School."