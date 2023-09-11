Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Levi Ealson, 15, from Caldicot, who has been reported as missing.
He was last seen near Clos Ystwyth, Caldicot at around 10.30pm on Saturday, September 9 and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He often wears a grey Nike or Under Armour tracksuit.
He has links to Caldicot and Weymouth.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300306293.
Levi is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that he is safe and well.
