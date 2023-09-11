He was last seen near Clos Ystwyth, Caldicot at around 10.30pm on Saturday, September 9 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He often wears a grey Nike or Under Armour tracksuit.

He has links to Caldicot and Weymouth.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300306293.

Levi is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that he is safe and well.