The vaping specialist’s decision to launch the new recycling service, in partnership with WasteCare, is part of its commitment to help clean up local environments throughout the nation.

Doug Mutter, director at VPZ, said: “We are proud to open in Pontypool and bring our own innovative recycling services to tackle the environmental problem of disposable vaping whilst supporting adult smokers in their journey to quit.

““VPZ are proud to open our doors in Pontypool, creating local jobs, and helping to make stop smoking services more accessible in the area and give smokers the support they need to quit.”

The new store will improve access to stop smoking advice and will be part of the company’s commitment to helping more adult smokers in the country quit.

Vapes contain lithium batteries and plastic and when littered they can cause harm to the local environment.

VPZ Pontypool is the retailer’s 160h store as it ramps up its expansion plans and continues its mission to bring more stop smoking support across the country.

The new store, located at 1 George Street, officially opened its doors on September 1st.

VPZ specialists are trained and have expert knowledge, engaging with smokers to educate them on the health and financial benefits of switching to vaping.

Mr Mutter said: “VPZ is the UK’s leading vaping specialist, and we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer – smoking.

“We are also pioneering in the battle against waste and are proud to have launched our vape recycling service across all stores.

“We strongly believe this innovative service and intervention is vital in responding to an emerging environmental problem whilst educating vapers on the benefits of using reusable and more sustainable products.

He continued: “Vaping is the most effective way to quit smoking and our consumer intelligence tells us that the majority of customers prefer being instore where they can access a personalised service and get the right guidance and advice from our staff that can’t be accessed elsewhere.

“Our approach gives adult smokers the help and advice they need at a time when local stop smoking services across the country are under threat whilst supporting the country’s ambitions to become a smoke free nation by 2030.”

To date, Edinburgh-based VPZ has already helped over 700k smokers in the UK quit since it was established in 2012.