Lewi, from the village of Rassau, in Blaenau Gwent, died on Monday, September 4, following an accident on Friday, September 1, in which he was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

A passer-by attempted to help him by performing CPR for 20 minutes before emergency services arrived, but he sadly died three days later at the University Hospital of Wales.

The cause of death was hypoxic ischaemic brain injury and hypoxia by hanging, the inquest heard.

In a touching tribute to his beloved son last week, dad Nigel referred to Lewi as “an adventurous and loveable rogue”.

He said: “Lewi was a fantastic, caring, and loving son. He really was every father’s dream, and we had this brilliant father and son bond. I was proud to bits of him.”

Lewi had also been a keen rugby player and was a mini and junior player for Beaufort RFC.

Mr Sullivan also thanked all the emergency services who had helped his son, calling them all “incredible”.

A former coach of Lewi's has set up a GoFundMe in his memory, with the money raised going to the charities who tried to save Lewi.

The inquest opened on the morning of Monday, September 11 and has been adjourned until Tuesday, May 14, 2024, with the date subject to change.