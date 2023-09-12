A police spokesperson said: “The girl was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.”

Officers were called to the scene between junctions 24 and 25 of the M4 at around 1.20pm on Saturday, September 9, and attended along with other emergency services personnel, including the Welsh Ambulance and Air Ambulance teams.

Following the incident, which was confirmed at around 1.37pm on Saturday by an announcement from Gwent Police, the girl was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains stable.

The incident forced the police to close the junctions 24 (Coldra) and 25 (Caerleon).

This added more disruption for motorists who were already faced with major closures to the M4 over the weekend with the westbound carriageway between junction 25A for Grove Park and junction 26 for Malpas closed for vital waterproofing works on the River Usk Bridge.

The eastbound carriageway of the M4 is scheduled to have the same waterproofing works and closures next weekend.