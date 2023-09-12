Cadoxton Primary School, in Barry, and Cardiff Sixth Form College have both made the final three and will in November find out if they have been named the World's Best School.

The winners of the five World’s Best prizes – for community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity, and supporting healthy lives – will each receive 50,000 US dollars (£40,000).

The winner of the World's Best School prize will share in £200,000. (Image: PA)

Founder of T4 Education, Vikas Pota, said: “Congratulations to Cadoxton Primary School and Cardiff Sixth Form College on being named Top 3 finalists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2023.

“You, and your fellow finalists, have inspired me with the leadership, vision and culture you have fostered and for the exceptional teaching and learning environment you have built.

“As the world seeks to tackle a deepening education crisis, these outstanding UK schools light the path to a better future.

"It’s time for governments everywhere to listen to your voices and learn from your expertise.”

The winners will be announced in November.

The two South Wales Schools among the best in the World

Cadoxton Primary School

Cadoxton Primary School, Barry, has made it to the final of the T4 Education World's Best School Prizes 2023 due to its “pay as you feel” food shop, launderette and uniform store aimed at support struggling families.

The Welsh seaside town state school has also been recognised among the world’s best for its efforts to tackle food poverty amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Janet Hayward, executive head of Cadoxton Primary School, said: "The cost-of-living crisis has really decimated a lot of our families in this area. We’ve had parents coming in tears who found themselves in a situation they never have before.”

Nearly two in five (38%) of their pupils are eligible for free school meals.

Children and parents run the “pay as you feel” food shop, first launched in June 2020, in a shipping container outside the school community centre.

The school has been able to assist over 60 other schools across Wales in setting up their own Big Bocs Bwyd (Big Food Box) shops to help families.

On being shortlisted for the award, Ms Hayward said: “This is real recognition of the incredible commitment and hard work of our community, school and families who are passionate in the pursuit of removing barriers and providing the best possible life experiences to enable everyone to thrive.”

Cardiff Sixth Form College

Cardiff Sixth Form College are in the final three to become the World's Best School. (Image: PA)

Private school Cardiff Sixth Form College has made the final three of the global prize for supporting healthy lives.

The international school runs a pastoral programme designed to promote positive mental and physical health among its high-achieving A-level students.

Students are set tasks, such as volunteering, for which they are awarded points over the course of two years.

Gareth Collier, principal of Cardiff Sixth Form College, said: “I think some of the issues and challenges our students face come from the very intense academic nature of the school.

“We’ve had people here who’ve effectively moved from being very insular, to people here who are very academic and very outgoing.”

The Welsh Education Minister said it's brilliant to see two Welsh schools as finalists for this prize. (Image: PA)

"I'm so proud" says Welsh Education Minister

Welsh education minister Jeremy Miles said: “It’s brilliant to see two Welsh schools as finalists for this prize.

“I’m so proud of the important work Cadoxton Primary School do to support pupils and families.

"The school has been a big part of helping the Welsh Government find the best ways to tackle the impact of poverty on educational achievement.

“Llongyfarchiadau to Cardiff Sixth Form College too, it is great to hear how their students have been focusing on their physical and mental health – an important priority for all schools in Wales. Pob lwc pawb!”