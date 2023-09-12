Live

Police at crash on M4 in Newport between between J26 and J25

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on M4 Eastbound, between Junction 26 and Junction 25.
  • All lanes are blocked and the police is advising those travelling to avoid the area.

