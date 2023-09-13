COURTNEY SHAW, 19, of Milfraen View, Brynmawr was banned from driving for 20 months and must pay £435 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving on Victoria Park Road, Barry with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on August 19.

SEREN DION MEREDITH, 23, of Castle Fields, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Morgan Street on February 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ETHAN LEWIS, 25, of Legion's Way, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on High Street, Rhymney on September 5.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years and must pay £85 costs.

RICHARD LEWIS, 38, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on February 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SINEAD SANDELL, 35, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport must pay £167.37 in a fine, costs and compensation after she admitted stealing food and drink from Greggs on April 21.

MARCUS MORGAN, 50, of Maesglas Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Clarence Place on March 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH TELFRYN POWELL, 53, of Maerdy View, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tir-y-Berth on March 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SINGH SUKHJINDER, 46, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on March 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LESLIE THORNE, 52, of Fair View, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tir-y-Berth on March 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LISA JAYNE TOURLE, 52, of Penmaen Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £158 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 slip road on February 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MELVYN ALAN PAUL WILLIAMS, 62, of Clos Tir Y Pwll, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £186 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JURAJ GABOR, 26, of Caerau Court, Cardiff was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drug driving on Malpas Road, Newport with an ecstasy derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on March 19.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.