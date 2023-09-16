The Rogues is an indie rock ‘n’ roll band which formed in October 2021, originally as a four piece but it now has five members:

Andrew Flannelly (lead vocals and acoustic guitar);

Rhodri Eley (lead guitarist);

Ben Slade (bassist);

Alex Ainsworth (rhythm guitarist);

James Mundy (drummer).

Their second single Skinny Dipping was released on August 10 and has been announced on BBC Radio Wales’ Welsh A-List.

Last night (September 11) Skinny Dipping was also played on Match of the Day (Wales) for the highlights of Wales’ match against Latvia.

“Skinny Dipping was written encapsulating the freedom of a youthful summer fuelled by a romance that threatens to burn out as fast as summer itself,” said lyricist Andrew Flannelly.

“It paints a warm, colourful picture of a ‘rogue’ becoming seemingly reckless within a bustling environment.

“The riffs and melodies in the music run parallel with this adolescent individual who – for one summer – is living their life in the fast lane.”

Since Skinny Dipping made the A-List the band has gained more followers on social media, with streaming numbers for Skinny Dipping (along with the band’s debut single Lizzy which featured in a Westgate Session) increasing on Spotify and Apple Music.

“To receive recognition by making it onto BBC Radio Wales’ Welsh A-List – and being featured on Match of the Day - has been something really special,” added the frontman.

“Not just for us lads, but for all of our family, friends and fans.

“Everyone has just been so uplifted by it. We’ve received loads of videos and messages where people have been at work or driving and it has come on their radios."

He added that Carol Vorderman messaged the band saying she "loved" playing the single on her show on a Friday nigh and a Saturday afternoon.

"Welcome to the Rogue Army Carol!" added Flannelly.

"For us, nothing compares to the appreciation shown for the music we make and what we do as a band.”

The Rogues have many upcoming gigs lined up including:

The Moon in Cardiff - September 30;

The Foundry in Brecon - November 11;

The Bunkhouse in Swansea - November 12;

The Globe in Cardiff (alongside Katie Owen and Pastel) - November 16;

Boedga in Nottingham (supporting Rusty Shackle) - November 17.

The Rogues are also hoping to release another single soon - people can sign up to their mailing list via http://eepurl.com/io95OI to be kept in the loop.

Find out more about The Rogues and follow them on social media via https://linktr.ee/theroguesofficial