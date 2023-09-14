If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate .

Jaida is an adorable pup looking for an active family. Her mum is a Malinois, but we don’t know what breed of dog her dad was. She is getting to grips with her house training. Jaida can be boisterous when playing so any children in the home will need to be comfortable around her. Jaida can live with a playful adult dog and a confident cat. Jaida will need any time she is left home alone built up gradually. Her adopters will need to have signed up for puppy training classes prior to adoption, but advice can be given to find a suitable class.

Serena is a 10-month-old Staffy cross who loves contact and is a bit of a softy. She can struggle being left home alone and anytime she is left home alone needs to be gradually built up. Serena gets along well with other dogs and enjoys playtime. Serena could live with children aged 10-plus providing they are comfortable around a boisterous dog. At only 10 months old Serena is a bouncy pup who will require further training, including house training.

Bumblebee is a sweet girl who has been through a lot. Bumblebee has sadly had her ears cropped, and she arrived with a chronic ear infection which is currently being treated. Any children in her new home need to be 14-plus. Bumblebee needs to be rehomed as an only dog at present although could have calm dog walking buddies out and about. She arrived in our care as a stray so may require help with her house training and have the time she is left home gradually built up.

Champ is currently in one of our foster homes. His foster family has said that he is a very affectionate boy and would love owners who enjoy a cuddle on the sofa. An energetic home where he would get some variety in his daily walking would be ideal for him. Champ is looking for owners who are around during the day, who can help slowly build up any time he is left alone. He could live with confident children aged eight-plus who are used to large bouncy dogs. He cannot live with cats.

Six-year-old Gary is an affectionate boy. He is very strong on the lead so any new owner will need to take this into consideration. He has settled in well to his foster home. He is used to having someone around for most of the day so will need anytime he is left alone to be built up slowly. He is house trained and has already started learning some basic training. He will need to be the only pet in his new household. He is suffering from Hip Dysplasia so will need ongoing pain relief for the remainder of his life and would benefit from physiotherapy. Gary does also have an old cruciate injury so his exercise levels will need to be monitored. Despite Gary’s additional needs he is full of life and greets everyone like an old friend. He can live with children 12-plus.