That is the view of a coalition of animal welfare organisations, who have sent an open latter to the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) regarding Ystrad Mynach’s Valley Greyhound Stadium.

The open letter has been signed by the Blue Cross, Dogs Trust, Greyhound Rescue Wales, Hope Rescue and the RSPCA - following the first event to take place at the stadium since its remit fell under GBGB’s auspices.

Back in July, there were concerns raised over plans to extend the stadium.

Previously, the Valley Stadium was an independent track, but is now regulated by GBGB, and is Wales’ last remaining greyhound racing course.

Concerns from the coalition have been raised in an open letter to GBGB, following sales trials which took place at the track on August 22.

This was just just days before the industry marked the recently-finished ‘National Greyhound Week’ (August 28 to September 3).

Information shared with the coalition, and observations from a live stream, has resulted in the publication of the open letter over fear that dogs were at significant risk of serious injury during the event.



At least two dogs were carried off the track, the coalition report, with one dog - ‘Know the Danger’ - reportedly seriously injured and withdrawn from sale after a collision.

They report numerous dogs "struggling to keep their footing, running into each other, or hitting the wall".



"There are concerns that the design of the track - including a long run up to the first sharp bend - amplifies the risk to dogs competing," the coalition say.

In the open letter, the coalition says: “Members of the coalition have, for many years, been raising concerns about the safety of this racetrack and once again, the track has proven these concerns to be more than justified.



“The coalition’s fears as to the fate of future dogs racing on the track are shared also by some in the racing industry with suggestions that the racetrack is unsuitable for larger dogs and six dog races.



“Given these issues, we are urging GBGB to cease all trials and racing at the Valleys until the welfare of all dogs can be better protected and that, as an absolute minimum, the racetrack is redesigned to significantly reduce the risks of death and serious injury.”



The coalition supports the phasing out of greyhound racing - and say they welcome moves from the Welsh Government to consult on its future, including an option to phase out greyhound racing in Wales.

Valley Greyhound Stadium were contacted for comment.