The order had been imposed against Liam Skym, 27, from Caerphilly after he had been convicted of assaulting her in March.

The defendant also had a further previous conviction for violence against her, prosecutor Byron Broadstock told Cardiff Crown Court.

Skym had gone to the woman’s home in Caerphilly at around 10.30 on the night of Wednesday, June 21 and “made a nuisance of himself”.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order but did so on the basis that he had been invited by her to the address.

Ed Mitchard representing Skym said his client had been held in custody since June 22 and added that the victim wants to have contact with her client.

Judge Lucy Crowther told the defendant: “You arrived at her home and you made a nuisance of yourself until she let you in.

“When you went inside the two of you were unable to get on.

“You left again, returned again and she says you made a nuisance of yourself again until she let you in resulting in you climbing in through a front window.

“And you pleaded guilty on the basis that I'm going to sentence you on that you were invited to the property by your former partner.”

Judge Crowther added: “You accept that once inside you were making a nuisance of yourself.

“You weren't behaving properly and you were pestering her.

“That's obviously in contravention of the restraining order.

“This is a deliberate breach that obviously caused her some harm or distress.

“Your previous convictions in relation to the offending against your former partner are aggravating features.

“However, those are balanced out effectively by the culpability here, which is reduced in light of the basis of plea and the fact you had been invited to the address.”

Skym was jailed for nine weeks.