Now, each month a new poem will be chosen and read at the sculpture.

Broadcaster Jenni Crane said: “Myfanwy has such a rich tapestry of poems that reflect the changing of seasons throughout the area. The Myfanwy trails have been received really well and hundreds of people have now downloaded the MHPT app. I also want people to have the opportunity to hear Myfanwy's words.”

Lucie Blake, from Abersychan School, performed this month’s poem “September Song” in front of a small gathering of onlookers at the sculpture.

She said: “I was really happy to be chosen to read the first poem. I love the words and it was great to perform in the park.”

Spectators were given a bunch of Chrysanthemums to take home along with a copy of “September Song”.

October will see another poem, reader and recital taking place. For more information and to hear Lucies recital follow the Myfanwy Haycock Poetry page on Facebook and MHPT app.

If you would like to read Myfanwys October poem email MHPT@pontypoolcc.gov.uk.