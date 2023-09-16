Home construction company, Redrow, has been creating the Parc Elisabeth redevelopment on Queens Hill in Newport, after houses were demolished to make way for the new homes.

The development has been named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II with Redrow now advertising different types of detached properties at Parc Elisabeth online – including on Rightmove.

Here we take a brief look around the different properties which have all been created with energy efficiency in mind and all include cloakroom space.

The Hampstead

This five-bedroom property is part of the Heritage Collection – the exterior is a “classic English house” with a “traditional” aesthetic while inside it is a “premium modern property”.

The open plan nature of the “spacious” property allows light throughout the building that is “welcoming and relaxed” with “ample” living area downstairs.

The five bedrooms upstairs have “generous proportions” with two en-suites along with the family bathroom.

The property includes an integral double garage and a utility room.

The full listing is available to view on Rightmove: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139750325#/?channel=RES_NEW

Harrogate

This four-bedroom property has blended “traditional craftmanship” with a “modern, family friendly design”. All four bedrooms are double (and the master bedroom has an en-suite with a double shower) with a “generous” family bathroom on the first floor.

On the ground floor is an open plan kitchen and dining room fitted with appliances (and a kitchen island), along with a utility room and a “large” lounge suitable for families.

The property also includes a detached garage.

The full listing is available to view on Rightmove: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139750328#/?channel=RES_NEW

Welwyn

This four-bedroom property offers an “impressive amount of space” with an open plan living room, kitchen, and dining room which stretches the full width of the house.

The double width patio doors give the house a “bright and open” feeling with the “high quality” kitchen at one end of the building and a “relaxing” family area at the other.

The ground floor also has a separate lounge and utility room.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms, including an en-suite with shower, and a “flexible” fourth single bedroom – plus the family bathroom.

The property also includes an integral double garage.

The full listing is available to view on Rightmove: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132617759#/?channel=RES_NEW

Shrewsbury

This four-bedroom property is a “solid and substantial” family home which boasts a 10-year warranty.

The Arts & Crafts inspired home boasts an open plan kitchen and dining room with designer units and worktops plus “top quality” integrated appliances.

The dining room has double French doors to the private garden of the property, with a large lounge also situated on the ground floor.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and two single bedrooms – the master bedroom includes an en-suite with a shower and there is also a family bathroom.

The property includes an integral single garage and porch.

The full listing is available to view on Rightmove: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138055283#/?channel=RES_NEW

Oxford

This four-bedroom property is a “substantial, traditional” family home with “ample” space on the ground and first floor.

The Oxford includes a large lounge and a “spacious” open plan kitchen and diner which stretches to the back of the house. The kitchen is designed fitted and boasts integrated appliances, with a separate utility room included.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms – including an en-suite in the master bedroom which also boasts a bay window – along with a “generous” single bedroom.

The family bathroom, plus built in storage, can also be found on the first floor of this property.

The property includes an integral garage.

The full listing is available to view on Rightmove:

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139750322#/?channel=RES_NEW

Oxford Lifestyle

This three-bedroom property “reimagines the traditional family home” aiming to create a “level of luxury” beyond people’s expectations.

The property includes three “stunning” double bedrooms which each having its own “high specification” en-suite.

The master bedroom is large and includes a walk-through dressing room with a “huge” en-suite which includes a bath and shower.

Downstairs is a “generous” lounge with an open plan kitchen and dining room which is “truly inspiring” and well lit with natural light from the double width French doors.

The kitchen includes premium brand appliances and there is a separate utility room.

The property includes an integral garage.

The full listing is available to view on Rightmove: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132617756#/?channel=RES_NEW