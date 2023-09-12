The BBC fan-favourite joined the cast for a shoot at the end of a filming session for one of the pre-recorded group dances.

Amy joined the ballroom dance programme all the way back in 2017 but was recently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May, seeing her require a mastectomy.

The star, who is not dancing while she continues to receive chemotherapy, will still be part of the show as it returns for a new series this Saturday.

Amy Dowden receives a standing ovation amid reunion with Strictly Come Dancing co-stars

The Radio Times, which organised the shoot, said: “Tears are shed – and when she finally steps back onto the floor, the audience of ­die-hard Strictly fans treat her to a spontaneous standing ovation.”

Of the heartwarming experience, Amy Dowden said: "I don’t think I could get through the next few months without Strictly. I’ll be part of the show in different areas. It’s the tonic I need.”

Strictly Come Dancing Professional dancer Graziano Di Prima said: “There are no words to describe her strength.”

In a later Instagram post, the BBC star thanked her co-stars, saying: "So grateful for my @bbcstrictly family, yesterday was just what I needed."

She added: "Yes it’s hard not being up there with them doing what I love but so proud to be part of such a talented team. I loved being made glamorous by the hair and make-up team, putting on a sparkly dress from Wardrobe and feeling like Amy again."

Amy previously said that she wanted to be open about the effects of chemotherapy but spoke of her "heartbreak" about losing her hair.

The Welsh star said: “As much as I prepared myself, combing my hair and seeing what comes out… it is just heartbreaking.”

Since her diagnosis earlier this year, Amy has been upbeat, sharing updates with fans on social media.

The beloved TV icon also took to the red carpet last week when she showed up for the National Television Awards (NTA) where she received lots of love from fans and colleagues.

Amy shared snaps of the glamorous night before resuming her therapy, telling fans: "Bloods are good and I have the best day ahead before chemo tomorrow! Any guesses where I'm off?"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 16.