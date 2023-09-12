Discussions are taking place over whether to ban the breed in the UK after footage surfaced on Twitter over the weekend showing an XL Bully attacking people in Birmingham.

Emma Whitfield's son Jack Lis was killed in an attack while he played at a friend’s house in Pentwyn, near Caerphilly.

She now believes that legislation on dog breeders should be taken more seriously, with owners forced to take more responsibility.

Talking to GB News, she said: “Bringing in a ban on the XL Bully would be a quick fix for now. But the Government has to realise that it goes a lot deeper than just banning the breed, because it's irresponsible owners and illicit breeders, backyard breeders who are causing these issues to begin with and that needs dealing with as well.

“You're not solving the issue. These XL Bullys are just attacking more and more as the days go on. There's nothing in place for them [owners and breeders].”

Ms Whitfield has taken particular problem with the choice to act now given that she has fought for change since Jack’s death and not seen any developments.

She said: “At the time when everything happened with Jack, I don't remember being told anything. After my local MP spoke out in Prime Minister's questions, there were just condolences, and we were told that they're just waiting on a report and that's about it from them.”

“I feel like it's taken a long time for the Government to speak on this and I'm not sure why.

“It's taken a video over the weekend to go viral for them to have something to say when people have lost their lives over the past few years to these dogs, and they didn't want to speak up before.”

Caerphilly MP Wayne David, who has worked closely with Ms Whitfield on getting the law changed, said: "The Government must take action on dangerous dogs. Most people believe action must be taken immediately, if attacks and deaths are to be stopped.

"The time for talking is well past: the Government needs to stop equivocating and take the action that is needed."

In a press conference, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We wrote to the UK government at the time [of Jack’s death in 2021] urging them to strengthen the law to prevent these terrible attacks.

“The dangerous dogs act of 1991 is non devolved, so it is in the hands of the UK government. I think they should have acted already. I certainly think they need to act now.”

The Dog Control Coalition, formed by the RSPCA, British Veterinary Association, Battersea Dogs Home, Blue Cross, Dogs Trust, The Kennel Club, Scottish SPCA and Hope Rescue, have described the increasing calls for adding the Bully XL to the list of banned breeds as “flawed” and a “knee jerk reaction”.

As part of this coalition, many of the groups have said they are keen to see a change in the legislation that would see the owners rather than the dogs facing consequences.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign, RSPCA campaign manager Shelley Phillips said: “We need to focus on helping dog owners be responsible, providing support to dogs who have shown early signs of behavioural difficulties, and educating the public on how to safely interact with dogs.”

Head of Public Affairs at the Kennel Club, Dr Ed Hayes also expressed concern that banning breeds of dogs will “only make them more desirable to the wrong people” and said that any action taken should focus “on prevention and ‘deed, not breed’.”