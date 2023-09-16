Willow Tree Nursery, located in Cwmbran, is run by Liam and Hannah Smith.

The nursery which focuses on learning through nature and uses no plastic toys opened on August 1, 2022.

Since Willow Tree’s opening the nursery has proved a hit and has expanded their allocation, undergone a "massive garden renovation" and opened a new messy playroom aimed at allowing children to explore their senses and even welcomed some furry friends.

Staff at Willow Tree Nursery (Image: Willow Tree Nursery)

Co-owner Hannah called the past year a ‘roller coaster with a few little hiccups’ with the nursery fulfilling her dreams.

Hannah said: “It's been a roller coaster of a year with a few little hiccups such a problem with the boiler at one point.

"But we managed to get it sorted quickly, and it didn't affect the running of the nursery for longer than a day or two.

“We have made so many amazing memories with both children and staff.

"We have expanded from the original 42 spaces per day to 50 spaces as we grew really quickly so we had to make more space to keep up with the need for childcare.

The nursery has undergone a 'massive' garden renovation (Image: Willow Tree Nursery)

“We have just had a massive garden renovation with a big shelter built to enable us to make better use of the garden even in the wet weather.

“We have also bought lots of new garden equipment and have had a road painted on the tarmac which the children absolutely love.

“New carpets have been put in the baby rooms and created a new messy playroom for them to use and explore their senses.

“We introduced some nursery pets, we have a rabbit called Marshmallow, a tortoise called Lenny and some fish. Marshmallow the nursery's pet rabbit (Image: Willow Tree Nursery)

“The children are all very helpful and caring with our pets.

The nursery’s expansion does not stop there as Willow Tree is set to open a breakfast and after school club for two schools in Bettws, Millbrook Primary and Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael.

These services will be run from an additional side at The Civil, Newport.

Willow Tree also celebrated a "brilliant" Estyn inspection report earlier this year.

Husband-and-wife partnership Liam and Hannah Smith outside their nursery (Image: Willow Tree Nursery)

Hannah said: “We had our inspection in February this year, which was brilliant.

"Everyone in the nursery made me so proud, and to achieve 'good' in all areas was just the icing on the cake.

“We are forever making changes to our beautiful nursery to make it even more special and welcoming for the children and families.”

“Owning my own nursery has always been a dream and when it actually came true last year I couldn't believe it.

Having fun learning outdoors (Image: Willow Tree Nursery)

“To be a year old and have such a thriving nursery with an amazing team of ladies and lots of wonderful families that give us the pleasure of caring for their children is more than I could have ever dreamed of.

"We have had two staff leave to have babies and can't wait to welcome them and their little babies back into the nursery.

Inside Willow Tree Nursery (Image: Willow Tree Nursery)

“We look forward to many more years of proving a high standard of care and passion for lots of local families.”

Willow Tree Nursery is open Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 6pm and accept children from the age of three months to five years.