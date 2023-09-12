Detective Constable Matthew Bragg, 44, was found guilty in the magistrates’ court of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, a police gross misconduct hearing was told.

The officer was off duty when he crashed his vehicle after going over a roundabout near Junction 37 of the M4 motorway near Pyle in Bridgend.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Thursday, May 26 last year.

Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “The collision was reported and officers from South Wales Police attended the scene and former DC Bragg was asked to provide a roadside breath test.

“Former DC Bragg did so and the breath test was positive with a reading of 116 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

“He was arrested by PC Jessica Lewry on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol.”

She added: “Former DC Bragg was subsequently conveyed to Bridgend custody unit and in accordance with the usual police station breath test procedure, he was requested to provide a sample of breath for analysis.

“After several attempts former DC Bragg failed to do so.”

He then also failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, the chief constable said.

The hearing held in Cwmbran was told Bragg said to PC Lewry he would give a specimen for blood 'but not with this doctor'".

PC Lewry replied: “I warned Bragg that it would be a failure to provide if he did not let the doctor take the sample but he still would not allow him to do so.”

After being charged, the Gwent Police officer’s reply, as recorded on his charge sheet, was: “At no point did I say I was refusing.

“I asked for a change of medical professional because of the way the doctor spoke to me and the fact that he called me a liar.

“Throughout my time in custody, I’ve continually asked to provide a specimen for analysis and was refused.”

Bragg pleaded not guilty but was convicted of the offence at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court after a trial and banned from driving for 17 months.

The defendant, of Clos Stratton, Coity, Bridgend was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Bragg must also pay £1,114 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Chief Constable Kelly told the disciplinary hearing: “It is entirely unacceptable for police officers who are responsible for enforcing the law to break the law themselves.

“The criminal offence for which former DC Bragg has been convicted is serious.”

She added: “I am satisfied that former DC Bragg would have been dismissed without notice had he not resigned earlier today.

"I also note and feel it is essential that I formally say this, without question former DC Bragg at points in his service has been an outstanding proactive officer and has brought many people to justice and it is important that he knows that that service is appreciated very much and that it is formerly declared here today."