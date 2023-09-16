Caldicot Town Team opened its seasonal indoor market in Store Twenty One on the town's high street in November last year.

The unit was at one time the proposed site of a new branch of Russian supermarket Mere.

However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the supermarket never materialised.

Now, an indoor market featuring local crafts, food and gifts has opened in the unit.

What's more, in the space behind the main market hall, a large skate ramp has been constructed which forms part of plans to create a dedicated space for the young of Caldicot.

Aaron Reeks, of Caldicot Town Team, said that recent months at Core Caldicot had been "a bit up and down" in terms of footfall.

That being said, Mr Reeks remains an unrelenting ideas machine, with the market hall packed out with a variety of stalls - far more than the last time the Argus paid a visit.

"We now have fresh fruit and veg on sale," Mr Reeks said, "but this is affected if we’re not that busy. That leads to lots of waste.

"There are loads of craft supplies here too, plus we have a comic book guy coming soon. We’re really excited about that."

Core Caldicot also boasts artwork by local artists which is on sale, as well as a baby bank to support new parents.

The baby bank includes a three-day emergency supply of nappies for those in need. It can be accessed in a similar way to a foodbank with no judgement.

There is also a school uniform shop and a café which is run on donations.

However, it is the new addition in the rear of the store which Mr Reeks is most excited about.

A large custom-built skate ramp dominates the room behind the main market hall.

"Our new skate ramp was built in seven hours," Mr Reeks revealed.

"We’re hoping to get it open by the end of the month.

""We want local businesses to get involved with painting and cleaning etc.

Skate sessions will be available for £2, more information will be available on that soon. We’ll run a few sessions a week."

Mr Reeks said that the wood had all been purchased from a specialist skate company in Cardiff.

"We got a great deal. It’s proper stuff," he said.

"We got it for £800, down from £5,500.

"We’re hoping to provide a space for young people. Somewhere close by but not out in the town centre.

"We’ll have security cameras and everything here."

The main message coming from Caldicot Town Team though is, bluntly, "use it or lose it".

"We need people to support it," Mr Reeks said.

"We want to be able to open later, but we need more volunteers.

"We’re currently open from around 9am to 3pm at the moment as most of us have kids."

Core Caldicot is located at 41 Newport Road in Caldicot town centre.