Arianne Foley, 29, who grew up in Cwmbran, was diagnosed with Behcet’s in 2020, after experiencing increased fatigue and severe pain since 2016, two of the disease's main symptoms.

Ms Foley, who now lives in Norwich, started singing in her hometown at the age of 16, and even studied songwriting at university.

She went travelling to perform her music worldwide, until in 2015 when she fell pregnant with her son Isaac, now seven.

Arianne has been performing since she was 16 (Image: Arianne Foley)

She said: “I wanted to be the one to raise him, so I gave up on music when he was two, only to start feeling abnormally tired all the time.”

Initial blood tests revealed a significantly higher level than expected, and Ms Foley was quickly diagnosed with an autoimmune condition, although it was a while before it was confirmed which one.

Behcet’s has no cure, and Ms Foley reacted badly to the first treatments, including being allergic.

She is now on an injection pen, but is still dealing with intense daily pain, leaving her unable to work.

Last October, she read popular novel Daisy Jones and the Six and was inspired by the tale of a musician determined to get her band’s album out there, so she decided to take the plunge and get back into music.

“Music has always been a big motivator for me, and I’ve always been keen for people to know my music,” she said. “The book really changed my life and made me want to get myself out back out there.”

She found isolation during the pandemic also encouraged her to take the next big step, and after hearing a band busking in Norwich, she approached them about a collaboration, and after hearing some of her demos, they agreed.

She said: “After being isolated during covid, I realised I wanted to tell my story through song. Not being able to do things has really pushed me to take the chances to do what I need to.

"Going back into music made me feel so empowered and made me realise I am still a person and able to take control of my condition and not let it stop me from doing what I want.

“Now, with the band’s help, I have released my first single and will be releasing my first album later this year.

“I have been warned that things could go very wrong with my condition, including going blind or going into a wheelchair at 30, which is only next year. But I refuse to let my condition run my life.”

Arianne with her partner Stevie and son Isaac (Image: Suzy McNulty)

The nature of her condition means that no two days will be the same so the family are making the most of this success while they can.

The single has already been streamed over 10,000 times on Spotify, and the album is scheduled for release in October.