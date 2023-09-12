Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of 22 Unitary authorities in Wales including police and fire service as well as the Welsh Government.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

However, in certain circumstance drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

Speeding to save a few extra minutes just isn't worth it. So please take time to plan your journey and allow extra time for unexpected delays such as traffic jams and diversions.

The aim of the GoSafe partnership is to "make people safer on Welsh roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in September 2023.

Full list of mobile speed camera locations in south Wales for September 2023

According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in south Wales this month:

Newport

A48/Castleton/Near Motel

A48/Berryhill/Newport

A468/Caerphilly Rd/Rhiwderin

A467/Southbound/50 mph section

Bassaleg Road/Newport

B4591/Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent

Allt-yr-yn Avenue, Newport

Allt-yr-yn Ave/Newport

B4237/Cardiff Rd/Waterloo Rd to Clytha Square

Corporation Road/Lysaght Village

Corporation Road/Newport

Cromwell Road, Newport

B4237/Chepstow Road/near One Stop

Pillmawr Road, Newport

B4596/Caerleon Rd/East of Beaufort Rd

B4237/Chepstow Rd/The Coldra

High Street, Caerleon

Ponthir Road/Caerleon

B4245/Magor Rd/Langstone

Blaenau

A467/Aberbeeg Road/Near Warm Turn Aberbeeg

A4046/Station Road/Waunllwyd

Bournville Road/Blaina

A467/Abertillery Road/Blaina

New Road/Nantyglo

Chapel Road/Nantyglo

A4047/Beaufort Hill and King Street/Brynmawr

A4046/College Road/Ebbw Vale

Queens Villas/Beaufort Road/Ebbw Vale

B4478/Letchworth Road to Eureka Place

A4046/Ebbw Vale (nr Tesco's)

Caerphilly

B4591/Risca Road/Rogerstone

B4591/Risca Road/Near Welsh Oak PH/Pontymister

A468/Machen Village

B4623/Mountain Road/Caerphilly

B4263/Bowls Terrace/Mill Road

Greenway/Bedwas House Industrial Estate/Bedwas

Wingfield Crescent/Llanbradach

A472/Ystrad Mynach to Nelson

Main Road/Maesycymmer

Victoria Road/Fleur-de-Lis/Blackwood

A469/New Rd/Tir Y Berth

B4254/Church Road/Gelligaer to Penpedairheol Lights

B4251/Newbridge Road/Pontllanfraith

Pant Road Newbridge

Oakdale Terrace/Penmaen

North Road/Newbridge

Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Ave/Oakdale

B4251/Kendon Hill

A472/Hafod yr ynys Road/Hafodyrynys

Pengam Road

B4511/Bedwellty Road/Aberbargoed

A4048/Argoed

Bailey Street/Deri

A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil

White Rose Way/New Tredegar

A4048/Newport Road/Hollybush

Monmouthshire

B4245 Magor

M4/Toll Plaza/Westbound to Toll Plaza

C136/Chepstow Rd and Sandy Lane/Caldicot

A48/Caerwent/within 30mph gated section

A466/St Lawrence Road/Chepstow

Llangybi

Devauden Road/St. Arvans

A466/St Arvans to Livox Bends

B4293 Devauden

A472/Little Mill (30s)

B4598/Porthycarne Street / Abergavenny Road

Monmouth Road/Usk

Chepstow Road/Llansoy

B4293/Llanishen

A466/Llandogo

A466/Redbrook Road/Monmouth

Dixton Road, Monmouth

A466/Hereford Road/Monmouth

A465/Pandy Village/Offa's Tavern to Rhos Gwyn

A4077/Crickhowell Road/Gilwern/Abergavenny

A40/Brecon Road/Neville Hall/Abergavenny

A40/Monmouth Road/Abergavenny

Merthyr Road, Llanfoist

B4269/Llanellen

Torfaen

Newport Road/Llanturnham/Cwmbran

Holybush Way/Cwmbran

Henllys Way/nr Pentre Close/Cwmbran

Henllys Way/Nr Tolpath

Llanfrechfa Way/Cwmbran

Greenmeadow Way/Cwmbran

C276/Ty Gwyn Way/Near Marlborough Rd

Greenforge Way/Cwmbran

Station Road/Sebastopol/Pontypool

Usk Road/New Inn/Pontypool

The Highway/New Inn

A472/Pontymoile Gyratory/Skew Fields to Pontypool

Crumlin Road/Pontypool

A4043/Snatchwood Road/St Lukes Road

B4246/Freeholdland Rd and Limekiln Rd/Abersychan

B4246/New Rd/Garndiffaith

B4246/Varteg/Abersychan

B4248/Garn Rd/Blaenavon

Community Speed Watch (CSW) is a locally driven initiative where active members of the community join together with the support of the Police to monitor speeds of vehicles using speed detection devices.



Find a scheme: https://t.co/IzPmAD05Az pic.twitter.com/af3sGp1WIC — GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) August 8, 2023

Cardiff

M4/Junctions 33 to 34/Bridge Site

Heol Trelai/Ely/Cardiff

A48/Cowbridge Rd West/opp.The Culverhouse PH

St Fagan's Road/Fairwater (1)

B4262 Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)

Lansdowne Road, Cardiff

Romilly Road, Canton

Llandaf Road, Cardiff

Pencisely Road, Cardiff

Merthyr Road/The Philog, Cardiff

Merthyr Road/Cardiff

A470/Manor Way/Whitchurch High School

Pantbach Road, Cardiff

Thornhill Road, Cardiff

Ty Draw Road, Roath

Lake Road West, Roath

Lake Road East, Roath

Heath Park Avenue, Cardiff

Heathwood Road, Cardiff

A48/Llanedeyrn/Cardiff

Ball Road/Llanrumney/Cardiff

Ty Winch Road/Old St Mellons

Willowbrook Drive/nr Heritage Park/Cardiff

Cypress Drive/St Mellons

Merthyr

Forest Road/Treharris

A4054/Cardiff Road/Merthyr Vale

A470/Aberfan

Plymouth Street/Merthyr Tydfil

A4102/Swansea Road/Gellideg/Merthyr Tydfil

High Steet/Penydarren

Gurnos Road/Merthyr Tydfil

Bridgend

A4061/Aber Road/Nant-Y-Moel

Cymmer Road/Bryn Terrace/Caerau

Heol Tywith/Nantyffyllon

Heol Ty Gwyn/Maesteg

A4061/Ogmore Vale

A4061/Lewistown/Ogmore Vale

A4061/Ogmore Vale

A4093/Blackmill

A4063/Bridgend Road/Llangynwyd

A4063/Coytrahen Village

Maesteg Road/Tondu

A4061/Bryncethin/Nr Heol Canola

M4/East of Junction 36/Nr. Sarn

Litchard Hill/Litchard Cross (Coity Rd) Bridgend

B4281/Farm Road/Cefn Cribwr

B4281/Cefn Road/Cefn Cribwr

High Street/Kenfig Hill

Kingsway/Bridgend Industrial Estate/Bridgend

B4622/Broadlands Link Road/Bridgend

A473/Bryntirion Hill/Bridgend

West Road/Nottage

Fulmer Road/Porthcawl

Rhondda Cynon Taff

M4/Overbridge 2 km E of J35

A4222/Cowbridge Road/Brynsadler

A4119/Mwyndy Cross/Pontyclun

B4595/Brynteg/Llantrisant to Beddau

C104/Station Road/Church Village outside No. 16

Church Road/Tonteg

Gwalia Grove/Rhydfelin

B4278/Penrhiwfer Road/Tonyrefail/nr Kwik Save store

A4054/Pentrebach Road/nr. No. 31, Pontypridd

Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd

A4233/Ynyshir/Porth/Rhondda Cynon Taff

Penrhys Road/Tylorstown

Tyntyla Road/Llwynapia

Pentwyn Road/Ton Pentre

A4059/New Road/Mountain Ash nr Petrol Station

A470/Abercynon-Pentrebach

Cwmbach Road/Aberdare

Cwmdare Road/Cwmdare/Aberdare

B4276/Llwydcoed Road/Merthyr Road/Lwydcoed

A4059/Chapel Road/Penderyn

Please don't ignore that seatbelt reminder, wear it EVERY time – it's there to save your life.

Vale of Glamorgan

B4267/South Road/Sully

A4055/Cardiff Rd/Dinas Powys/VOG

Plymouth Road/Barry Island

A4050/Jenner Road/Barry

Romilly Park Road/Barry

A4226/Waycock Road/Rhoose

A48/Bonvilston/Wenvoe/Outside Police Station

A48/St Nicholas

Unnamed Rd/Pendoylan/Vale of Glamorgan

A4222/Cowbridge Road/Ystradowen

Cowbridge Road/St Athan/nr Bingle Lane

Boverton Road/Boverton/Llantwit Major

Llangan Primary School/Cowbridge

B4265/St Brides Road/St Brides Major

Llantwit Road/Wick

A48/Crack Hill/Brocastle

A48/Brocastle/Vale of Glamorgan

B4524/Corntown Road/Corntown (1)

B4265 St Brides Major

Neath Port Talbot

B4069/Brynamman Rd/Brynamman

A4109/Pantyffordd/Golwg y Bryn

A474/Commercial Road/Rhyd y Fro

A474/Graig Road/Alltwen

A474/Neath Road/Rhos

Swansea Road/Trebanos

Penscynnor - Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew

A4109/Main Road/Aberdulais

B4424/Neath Road/Tonna

B4290/New Road/Jersey Marine

Shelone Road, Briton Ferry

Baglan Way/Port Talbot

Willow Way/Old Road/Baglan

Swansea

A4118 Nr Knelston Primary School, Knelston

Pennard Road/Kittle

B4295/New Rd/Crofty

Mayals Road/Swansea

A4216/Cockett Rd/Cwmbach Rd to Broadway

A483/Fabian Way/Nr Port Tennant Rd

B4295/Cwmbach Rd/Cockett

B5444 Bonymaen Road, Pentrechwyth

Pentregethin Road/Gendros

Swansea Road/Llewitha

Belgrave Road, Gorseinon

B4296 Grovesend, Swansea

Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais

Heol Ddu/Swansea

Swansea Road/Llangyfelach Road/Llangyfelach

A48/Clasemont Road/Morriston

Heol Y Mynydd/Gorseinon

Birchgrove Road/Birchgrove

Clydach Road/Ynystawe

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Road, Clydach

Birchgrove Road, Glais

Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais

Clydach Road/Ynystawe

To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.