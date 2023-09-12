From Newport to Swansea and everywhere in between, there are set to be hundreds of mobile speed cameras out across south Wales this month.
Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of 22 Unitary authorities in Wales including police and fire service as well as the Welsh Government.
Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.
However, in certain circumstance drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.
The aim of the GoSafe partnership is to "make people safer on Welsh roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".
So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in September 2023.
Full list of mobile speed camera locations in south Wales for September 2023
According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in south Wales this month:
Newport
- A48/Castleton/Near Motel
- A48/Berryhill/Newport
- A468/Caerphilly Rd/Rhiwderin
- A467/Southbound/50 mph section
- Bassaleg Road/Newport
- B4591/Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent
- Allt-yr-yn Avenue, Newport
- Allt-yr-yn Ave/Newport
- B4237/Cardiff Rd/Waterloo Rd to Clytha Square
- Corporation Road/Lysaght Village
- Corporation Road/Newport
- Cromwell Road, Newport
- B4237/Chepstow Road/near One Stop
- Pillmawr Road, Newport
- B4596/Caerleon Rd/East of Beaufort Rd
- B4237/Chepstow Rd/The Coldra
- High Street, Caerleon
- Ponthir Road/Caerleon
- B4245/Magor Rd/Langstone
Blaenau
- A467/Aberbeeg Road/Near Warm Turn Aberbeeg
- A4046/Station Road/Waunllwyd
- Bournville Road/Blaina
- A467/Abertillery Road/Blaina
- New Road/Nantyglo
- Chapel Road/Nantyglo
- A4047/Beaufort Hill and King Street/Brynmawr
- A4046/College Road/Ebbw Vale
- Queens Villas/Beaufort Road/Ebbw Vale
- B4478/Letchworth Road to Eureka Place
- A4046/Ebbw Vale (nr Tesco's)
Caerphilly
- B4591/Risca Road/Rogerstone
- B4591/Risca Road/Near Welsh Oak PH/Pontymister
- A468/Machen Village
- B4623/Mountain Road/Caerphilly
- B4263/Bowls Terrace/Mill Road
- Greenway/Bedwas House Industrial Estate/Bedwas
- Wingfield Crescent/Llanbradach
- A472/Ystrad Mynach to Nelson
- Main Road/Maesycymmer
- Victoria Road/Fleur-de-Lis/Blackwood
- A469/New Rd/Tir Y Berth
- B4254/Church Road/Gelligaer to Penpedairheol Lights
- B4251/Newbridge Road/Pontllanfraith
- Pant Road Newbridge
- Oakdale Terrace/Penmaen
- North Road/Newbridge
- Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Ave/Oakdale
- B4251/Kendon Hill
- A472/Hafod yr ynys Road/Hafodyrynys
- Pengam Road
- B4511/Bedwellty Road/Aberbargoed
- A4048/Argoed
- Bailey Street/Deri
- A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil
- White Rose Way/New Tredegar
- A4048/Newport Road/Hollybush
Monmouthshire
- B4245 Magor
- M4/Toll Plaza/Westbound to Toll Plaza
- C136/Chepstow Rd and Sandy Lane/Caldicot
- A48/Caerwent/within 30mph gated section
- A466/St Lawrence Road/Chepstow
- Llangybi
- Devauden Road/St. Arvans
- A466/St Arvans to Livox Bends
- B4293 Devauden
- A472/Little Mill (30s)
- B4598/Porthycarne Street / Abergavenny Road
- Monmouth Road/Usk
- Chepstow Road/Llansoy
- B4293/Llanishen
- A466/Llandogo
- A466/Redbrook Road/Monmouth
- Dixton Road, Monmouth
- A466/Hereford Road/Monmouth
- A465/Pandy Village/Offa's Tavern to Rhos Gwyn
- A4077/Crickhowell Road/Gilwern/Abergavenny
- A40/Brecon Road/Neville Hall/Abergavenny
- A40/Monmouth Road/Abergavenny
- Merthyr Road, Llanfoist
- B4269/Llanellen
Torfaen
- Newport Road/Llanturnham/Cwmbran
- Holybush Way/Cwmbran
- Henllys Way/nr Pentre Close/Cwmbran
- Henllys Way/Nr Tolpath
- Llanfrechfa Way/Cwmbran
- Greenmeadow Way/Cwmbran
- C276/Ty Gwyn Way/Near Marlborough Rd
- Greenforge Way/Cwmbran
- Station Road/Sebastopol/Pontypool
- Usk Road/New Inn/Pontypool
- The Highway/New Inn
- A472/Pontymoile Gyratory/Skew Fields to Pontypool
- Crumlin Road/Pontypool
- A4043/Snatchwood Road/St Lukes Road
- B4246/Freeholdland Rd and Limekiln Rd/Abersychan
- B4246/New Rd/Garndiffaith
- B4246/Varteg/Abersychan
- B4248/Garn Rd/Blaenavon
Cardiff
- M4/Junctions 33 to 34/Bridge Site
- Heol Trelai/Ely/Cardiff
- A48/Cowbridge Rd West/opp.The Culverhouse PH
- St Fagan's Road/Fairwater (1)
- B4262 Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)
- Lansdowne Road, Cardiff
- Romilly Road, Canton
- Llandaf Road, Cardiff
- Pencisely Road, Cardiff
- Merthyr Road/The Philog, Cardiff
- Merthyr Road/Cardiff
- A470/Manor Way/Whitchurch High School
- Pantbach Road, Cardiff
- Thornhill Road, Cardiff
- Ty Draw Road, Roath
- Lake Road West, Roath
- Lake Road East, Roath
- Heath Park Avenue, Cardiff
- Heathwood Road, Cardiff
- A48/Llanedeyrn/Cardiff
- Ball Road/Llanrumney/Cardiff
- Ty Winch Road/Old St Mellons
- Willowbrook Drive/nr Heritage Park/Cardiff
- Cypress Drive/St Mellons
Merthyr
- Forest Road/Treharris
- A4054/Cardiff Road/Merthyr Vale
- A470/Aberfan
- Plymouth Street/Merthyr Tydfil
- A4102/Swansea Road/Gellideg/Merthyr Tydfil
- High Steet/Penydarren
- Gurnos Road/Merthyr Tydfil
Bridgend
- A4061/Aber Road/Nant-Y-Moel
- Cymmer Road/Bryn Terrace/Caerau
- Heol Tywith/Nantyffyllon
- Heol Ty Gwyn/Maesteg
- A4061/Ogmore Vale
- A4061/Lewistown/Ogmore Vale
- A4061/Ogmore Vale
- A4093/Blackmill
- A4063/Bridgend Road/Llangynwyd
- A4063/Coytrahen Village
- Maesteg Road/Tondu
- A4061/Bryncethin/Nr Heol Canola
- M4/East of Junction 36/Nr. Sarn
- Litchard Hill/Litchard Cross (Coity Rd) Bridgend
- B4281/Farm Road/Cefn Cribwr
- B4281/Cefn Road/Cefn Cribwr
- High Street/Kenfig Hill
- Kingsway/Bridgend Industrial Estate/Bridgend
- B4622/Broadlands Link Road/Bridgend
- A473/Bryntirion Hill/Bridgend
- West Road/Nottage
- Fulmer Road/Porthcawl
Rhondda Cynon Taff
- M4/Overbridge 2 km E of J35
- A4222/Cowbridge Road/Brynsadler
- A4119/Mwyndy Cross/Pontyclun
- B4595/Brynteg/Llantrisant to Beddau
- C104/Station Road/Church Village outside No. 16
- Church Road/Tonteg
- Gwalia Grove/Rhydfelin
- B4278/Penrhiwfer Road/Tonyrefail/nr Kwik Save store
- A4054/Pentrebach Road/nr. No. 31, Pontypridd
- Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd
- A4233/Ynyshir/Porth/Rhondda Cynon Taff
- Penrhys Road/Tylorstown
- Tyntyla Road/Llwynapia
- Pentwyn Road/Ton Pentre
- A4059/New Road/Mountain Ash nr Petrol Station
- A470/Abercynon-Pentrebach
- Cwmbach Road/Aberdare
- Cwmdare Road/Cwmdare/Aberdare
- B4276/Llwydcoed Road/Merthyr Road/Lwydcoed
- A4059/Chapel Road/Penderyn
Vale of Glamorgan
- B4267/South Road/Sully
- A4055/Cardiff Rd/Dinas Powys/VOG
- Plymouth Road/Barry Island
- A4050/Jenner Road/Barry
- Romilly Park Road/Barry
- A4226/Waycock Road/Rhoose
- A48/Bonvilston/Wenvoe/Outside Police Station
- A48/St Nicholas
- Unnamed Rd/Pendoylan/Vale of Glamorgan
- A4222/Cowbridge Road/Ystradowen
- Cowbridge Road/St Athan/nr Bingle Lane
- Boverton Road/Boverton/Llantwit Major
- Llangan Primary School/Cowbridge
- B4265/St Brides Road/St Brides Major
- Llantwit Road/Wick
- A48/Crack Hill/Brocastle
- A48/Brocastle/Vale of Glamorgan
- B4524/Corntown Road/Corntown (1)
- B4265 St Brides Major
Neath Port Talbot
- B4069/Brynamman Rd/Brynamman
- A4109/Pantyffordd/Golwg y Bryn
- A474/Commercial Road/Rhyd y Fro
- A474/Graig Road/Alltwen
- A474/Neath Road/Rhos
- Swansea Road/Trebanos
- Penscynnor - Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew
- A4109/Main Road/Aberdulais
- B4424/Neath Road/Tonna
- B4290/New Road/Jersey Marine
- Shelone Road, Briton Ferry
- Baglan Way/Port Talbot
- Willow Way/Old Road/Baglan
Swansea
- A4118 Nr Knelston Primary School, Knelston
- Pennard Road/Kittle
- B4295/New Rd/Crofty
- Mayals Road/Swansea
- A4216/Cockett Rd/Cwmbach Rd to Broadway
- A483/Fabian Way/Nr Port Tennant Rd
- B4295/Cwmbach Rd/Cockett
- B5444 Bonymaen Road, Pentrechwyth
- Pentregethin Road/Gendros
- Swansea Road/Llewitha
- Belgrave Road, Gorseinon
- B4296 Grovesend, Swansea
- Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais
- Heol Ddu/Swansea
- Swansea Road/Llangyfelach Road/Llangyfelach
- A48/Clasemont Road/Morriston
- Heol Y Mynydd/Gorseinon
- Birchgrove Road/Birchgrove
- Clydach Road/Ynystawe
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Road, Clydach
- Birchgrove Road, Glais
- Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais
- Clydach Road/Ynystawe
To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.
