A CANNABIS farmer who stole electricity to grow his crop of drugs has ended up high and dry.
Stephen Beckett, 60, was caught when police officers raided his home earlier this year, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
The defendant pleaded guilty to cultivating eight cannabis plants and abstracting/using electricity without authority.
The offences took place on February 4 in Caerphilly.
Beckett, of Chestnut Close, Machen was jailed for 16 weeks.
MORE NEWS: Gwent Police officer suspected of drink-driving quits force before being fired
He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs following his release from prison.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here