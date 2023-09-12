A donkey was viscously attacked and later died after trying to protect her fellow donkeys in a suspected dog attack in Monmouthshire.

Honey, an eight-year-old rescue, was attacked over the weekend in Undy leaving her owners ‘distraught.’

Owner Luke Petters-Rich, who has rescued 12 donkeys and horses, found Honey on Sunday morning, 10 August, with puncture wounds on either leg with friction burns down her back.

Honey was viscously attacked (Image: Luke Petters-Rich)

Sadly, Honey was put down on Monday 12 August after she went into septic shock.

Mr Petters-Rich said: “All along her back was friction burns and she had puncture wounds on either leg from a dog, this was confirmed by the vet.

“We had to put her down even though she was fighting all the way as she went into septic shock.

“She had three injections into the heart and one into the main artery which is enough to take down four horses.

“This meant that even the euthanasia process was a struggle, as her heart wasn’t strong enough to pump the drug through her body.

Honey suffered puncture wounds on either leg with friction burns down her back (Image: Luke Petters-Rich)

“She spent her final hours separated from her 10 rescue sisters with only her best friend and keepers for comfort.



“Fortunately, Honey’s kind, warm nature meant she was the only victim as she stood to protect her sisters, which just hurts my heart even more as it says everything about her character.

“She was surrounded by stock fencing, electrical fence tape yet the attack still took place.”

Mr Petters-Rich saved Honey three years ago from a market near Brecon where he stopped her from becoming a coat in France due to her unusual colouring and believes if he had been told of the attack Honey may have been saved.

A healthy Honey (Image: Luke Petters-Rich)

“If I got up there sooner potentially the outcome would have been different – it is the behaviour of walking away and letting an animal suffer that is making the most upset and angry,” said Mr Petters-Rich.

“We are in utter disbelief that someone could allow their animal to act in this way and not report it, had we known sooner this could have been a very different outcome. Even if intense rehabilitation stood in our way.

“I rescued her from a viscous environment only for her to die in such a tragic way.

Honey was unable to survive her severe injuries (Image: Luke Petters-Rich)

“We are all self-funded and have got horses and donkeys, they are all our pets.

“I am a dog owner but generally dog owners need to take responsibility for their pets.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to help with vets’ bills and to give their ‘angel her wings.’

Honey with her fellow sisters (Image: Luke Petters-Rich)

Mr Petters-Rich thanked those able to donate in advance, he said: “As a result of two emergency vet call outs, pain killers, antibiotics, an antiseptic wash and 3 rounds of euthanasia we are now facing a £1000+ veterinary bill which is why we are here, calling for your help in this difficult time.



“We are not deluded; we understand there is a cost-of-living crisis and very few of us are able to donate however even something as small as £1 could help us reach our goal should we reach a wide enough audience.



“Thank you in advance should you be able to donate to help in giving our angel her wings.”

You can view the GoFundMe page here.