The Black Bear Inn, based Bettws Newydd in Usk, is no stranger to the spotlight – this summer it was one of five restaurants in South Wales named among the best in the UK by The Good Food Guide 2023.

The Good Food Guide said: "Against the dramatic backdrop of the Black Mountains, Bettws Newydd is an idyllic rural community with this ‘very unassuming' country pub at its heart.

"Seating just 36 indoors, with a small terrace at the back, it is run without pretence or formality and has a delightfully homely vibe.”

And the “unassuming” venue has featured on Channel Four show Remarkable Places to Eat with the episode going live last night (September 11).

The TV programme – now in its fourth series – is hosted by TV personality and maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix who takes viewers to the “best places to eat in the world”.

In the latest episode (season four, episode six) he is joined by acclaimed chef and restaurateur Thomasina Miers exploring the "scrumptious" offerings in South Wales.

Along with visiting The Beach House in the Gower, and Asador 44 in Cardiff, the duo visited The Black Bear Inn in Monmouthshire.

The venue has been a pub for more than 300 years, is one of the top 50 gastropubs throughout the UK, and is run by husband-and-wife team Josh and Hannah Byrne.

Not long after the couple opened the venue in November 2018, Ms Miers visited and has "one of the most memorable meals" she has ever had in Wales, describing the food at The Black Bear Inn as "simple" and "delicious".

Fred Sirieix referenced the inn's "delicious but down to earth seasonal plates" and described the £4 rarebit on offer as "super moreish" and "a bargain".

To find out what the duo thought of their main dishes from The Black Bear Inn you'll have to watch the episode, which also features The Welsh Truffle Company and gives insight into how the business makes their Welsh rarebit.

You can watch the episode on demand online, or watch the repeat on Channel 4 on Sunday (September 17) at 9pm.