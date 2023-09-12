The emergency services attended the scene of a crash on M4 Eastbound, between Junction 26 and Junction 25 this morning at around 7:20am.

The incident caused all lanes to be blocked and affected the whole network as drivers crawled along the M4.

Those travelling called the scene chaotic as people failed to make little progress and traffic came to a standstill.

Traffic came to a standstill along the M4 (Image: Traffic Wales)

At the time Gwent Police advised those travelling to avoid the area and to find alternative routes for their journey.

Those travelling experinced severe delays of 45 minutes to an hour on the M4 Eastbound between J30 and J25A, the average speed was just five mph.

At around 8:13am, an hour after the crash, standing traffic was released temporarily via the hard shoulder.

At 8:35am the on-slip was re- opened but lane two remained closed.

Drivers faced up to an hour of delays (Image: Traffic Wales)

Recovery vehciles arrived at the scene at approximately 9:11am and heavy congestion remained in the area.

The scene was cleared at 10am, nearly three hours after the crash, however residual delays remained.

The crash involved two heavy goods vehicles (HGV) near the Brynglas Tunnels and the drivers received minor injuries, according to the force.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision, involving two heavy goods vehicles (HGV), on the M4, heading east near Brynglas Tunnels, at around 7.20am on Tuesday 12 September.



"​Officers attended to assist with traffic management.



"​Minor injuries were reported."

The average speed was just five mph along Newport's M4 (Image: Traffic Wales)

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed to the Argus that the incident was reported on their system, however they were not required to attend.

The incident caused major delays across the Newport Bus network especially the X30 and 30 services.

Congestion in the area remained until this afternoon.

All lanes have since re-opened and traffic has returned to normal levels.