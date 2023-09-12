Paul Gerry, 40, stole 12 blocks of Cathedral cheese and chocolates from Sainsbury’s and two packets of Gillette women’s razors from Superdrug last month.

He pleaded guilty to four offences of theft as well as causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police cell and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Gerry’s three-year criminal behaviour order was imposed in December 2020 and prohibits him from going to Commercial Street, High Street, Friars Walk, John Frost Square, Cambrian Road and the Kingsway Centre in Newport.

MORE NEWS: Gwent Police officer suspected of drink-driving quits force before being fired

The defendant, of Woodland Road, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks at the city’s magistrates’ court.