The collision on the A467, between Abertillery and Brynmawr, involved one car on Saturday, September 9, at 11pm.

The road in the area was closed until 1pm the following afternoon after a man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police attended the scene, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Services.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene, along with an Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A467, near Blaina at around 11.10 pm on Saturday 9 September.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The collision involved one car. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2300305723, with details.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called on Saturday (9th September, at approximately 11:17 pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A467 between Blaina and Abertillery.

“We sent one duty operational manager and two emergency ambulances to the scene where we were assisted by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service, who travelled by road.

“We conveyed one patient to the University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.