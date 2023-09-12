Last week it announced that all stores across Gwent will remain open as normal and were unaffected by the closures of stores across Wales.

Now it has been confirmed that all shops in Gwent will be closed by September 21st, with the first three stores in Newport, Blackwood, and Pontypool to close on Sunday, September 17.

The distribution centre in Magor is expected to close on Friday, September 15 with most staff being made redundant on that date.

Further redundancies of the remaining 210 support centre employees will take place this month and in early October as operations wind down.

Shelves are starting to look bare, as closure date approaches (Image: newsquest)Shelves are starting to look bare at Wilko, Newport, as the closure date approaches

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator, said: “Despite the significant and intensive efforts of both us and Putman Investments - the remaining party interested in buying a significant part of the business as a going concern.

"A transaction could not be progressed due to the inability to reduce central infrastructure costs quickly enough to make a deal commercially viable.

“The dedication shown by all team members during this period has been hugely humbling and we are grateful for the patience and understanding they have shown.

"As with those who have already been given notice of redundancy, we will guide and support those team members impacted over the coming weeks through the redundancy claims process.”

Following the closure of stores in Newport, Blackwood, and Pontypool, the Wilko store in Chepstow will close three days later September 19.

Wilko distribution store in Magor set to close on Friday. Picture: Google (Image: Google)Wilko distribution store in Magor is set to close on Friday. Picture: Google

While there is no closure date for Abergavenny and Barry stores at the time of publication, Wilko in Cwmbran will close on September 21.

Mr Hussain added: “We also continue to collaborate closely with relevant agencies and engage with any potential employers to help facilitate a quick return into new employment for those impacted.

“We continue to work with potential buyers for different parts of the business and are confident of completing transactions in the coming days.”

Here are the stores confirmed for closure this month

Sunday, September 17: Blackwood, Newport, and Pontypool

Tuesday, September 19: Chepstow

Thursday, September 21: Cwmbran