A man is alleged to have hit the victim causing him to go to hospital.

The alleged assault happend outside Top Stores, Penyrheol between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday, September 1.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating a report of an assault outside Top Stores, Penyrheol.

"A 32-year-old man was allegedly leaving the store when he was approached by a group of unknown men. One of these men then hit him.

"The man is described as being in his early 20s, around 5'10 tall of slim build with light brown or blonde hair.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening."

The attack allegedly took place outside Top Stores (Image: Google Maps)

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or message the police quoting log reference 2300294867.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.