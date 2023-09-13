Barratt David Wilson Homes South Wales Ltd had applied for planning permission to develop land at Bayfields, next to St Lawrence Road, in January 2019.

The application generated thousands of comments – and strong local objections – including from Chepstow Town Council which citied concerns about a lack of infrastructure such as school places and GP surgery capacity to accommodate so many homes as well as increased traffic including on the nearby A466 and the impact on air quality.

Mathern Community Council also raised similar concerns.

No decision has been made on the application since it was submitted but it has now been formally withdrawn by the applicants.

The site has however been identified as a preferred site in the replacement Local Development Plan which Monmouthshire County Council is drawing up and which will guide where new housing and employment sites should be located in the county.

The strategy that was consulted on during December 2022 and January this year showed the Bayfield site, that is still listed as agricultural land, could be suitable for up to 145 houses.

The council is now considering how the site, and others at Abergavenny and east of Caldicot, can meet its aims of providing 50 per cent affordable homes, houses that are net zero carbon ready and have the “necessary supporting infrastructure”. It will also consider the financial viability of sites, to ensure homes can be built by 2033.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes South Wales confirmed it has withdrawn the 2019 application and it wants the site included in the new development plan.

The spokesperson said: “We have withdrawn the planning application to allow us to promote the site for inclusion in the replacement local development plan and meet the key objectives that will be set out within the emerging plan.

“We remain committed to bringing new affordable and private high-quality homes to the area as soon as we can and will work with the local planning authority to ensure the best possible scheme is designed and delivered.”

Monmouthshire’s Labour-led cabinet is due to be updated on work that has taken place on the development plan over the summer, in October, before it submits the document to the Welsh Government.

An independent planning inspector is then expected to examine it, and ensure it meets Welsh Government policies, later next year. It could be adopted as the council’s new planning policy in summer 2025.