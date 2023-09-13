The slip road between Junction 25A Grove Park to Junction 26 Malpas eastbound will be closed from Friday, September 15, at 10 pm until Monday, September 8, at 6 am.

Diversions will be in place for the eastbound closure, with motorists able to join the M4 at Junction 25A.

Traffic will be able to leave the M4 at Junction 27 High Cross and to Cwmbran and Caerleon at Junction 26.

Map of diversions in place, while slip road closes. Picture: Traffic Wales (Image: Traffic Wales)Map of diversions that will be in place, while the slip road closes. Picture: Traffic Wales

Further work will also take place on Junction 25A and Junction 26 Malpas eastbound bound on September 18 to September 21, from 8 pm– 6am.

The closure will last three days, with the slip road re-opening on Thursday, September 21, at 6 am. Closures of the slip road could cause traffic delays with motorists expected to plan.

Here is a list of the slip road closures

September 15-18: Full weekend closure between 25A Grove Park to junction 26 Malpas eastbound from Friday night 22:00 to Monday morning 06:00.

September 18-21: Overnight closures between J25A Grove Park and J26 Malpas eastbound from 20:00 - 06:00 for 3 nights.

Provisional weekend closures 22/9/23 - 25/9/23 and 6/10/23 - 9/10/23 : Provisional weekend closure in the event of delay to planned closures due to unforeseen circumstances. 22:00 - 06:00