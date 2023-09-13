If this is the case for you and you’re searching for a new cup to take on those walks with you, Costa Coffee might just have the answer with the launch of its new autumn merchandise collection.

The new range which includes new reusable autumn-themed cups is inspired by the new Maple Hazel range that the coffee shop chain recently launched.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a brew at home or while on the go, there’s plenty to choose from.

The new merchandise collection is avaialble in stores for a limited time (Image: Costa Coffee)

You can find out more about the merchandise collection and Costa Club via the Costa Coffee website.

Costa Coffee releases new autumnal merchandise collection

Maple Hazel 16oz Reusable Travel Cup - £12

Maple Hazel 12oz Reusable Travel Cup - £10

Maple Hazel 12oz Reusable Ceramic Mug Set - £12

Maple Hazel Frappe Keyrings - £4.25

Costa Coffee fans can get their hands on the new collection for a limited time in stores nationwide.

How to earn extra Costa Club beans when using reusable cups

Costa Coffee customers who are part of Costa Club can earn double beans when they buy a hot or cold drink and use any reusable cup in-store.

This means customers who use a reusable cup can get a free drink after buying five.

If customers don't use a reusable cup, it takes 10 purchases to earn a free drink.