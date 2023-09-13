The group set up the unauthorised camp at the community playing field, across the road from The Waterloo Inn pub on St Mary's Road.

It was reported that over 20 vehicles were in the area.

Newport City Council are aware of the unauthorised encampment and is continuing to monitor the situation alongside Gwent Police.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “The council is aware of an unauthorised encampment on public open space in Nash.

“The council has signed up to a regional protocol with Gwent Police and the four other councils for the management of unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments.

“As per the protocol, officers have carried out a site assessment and will continue to monitor the situation while the council considers its next steps.”

Gwent Police were approached for comment.