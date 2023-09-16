Owned by Jodie Hughes, VIP Piercing is reportedly the first piercing studio of its kind in Ebbw Vale as she uses the needle piercing method rather than the traditional piercing gun.

Ms Hughes uses this method as she says it “the safer method” out of the two.

She said: “People do tend to prefer this method because it doesn’t cause any issues with fresh piercings like the traditional gun sometimes does.”

Ms Hughes has been a practising body piercer for three years, and completed her training in Manchester, having been interested in the industry since she was 12, when she got her first piercing.

She said: “I wanted to give the community something different, a service that you don’t see too often around here, and I wanted to follow my passion.

"I had to go to Manchester for training as there aren’t many options of approved piercing training providers in this area, but I knew this was something I really wanted to do.”

Ms Hughes was approached in January by The Vault Collective owner and lead tattooist Chris Long about joining their team as a piercer, and she officially joined them last week.

“I jumped at the chance,” said Ms Hughes. “Since then, it has been completely non-stop.

"I’m loving it here and am so very grateful to all my customers, old and new, for allowing to practice my passion and for trusting me.

“My goal for the future is to take on an apprentice within the next two years.

"I also want to become a piercing training provider in the future, to hopefully give the next generation of local piercers that training I had to go further afield for.”

“I am doing this to give my five-year-old daughter, Faith, a better life and show her to always follow your dreams and to work hard.”

The Vault Collective owner Chris Long said: “We are very excited to be home to another thriving local business, VIP Piercing.

“The services that Jodie offers are completely complimentary to the tattooing services that we offer at The Vault Collective.

"We wish her a long and happy future with us.”

You can find The Vault Collective and VIP Piercing at 34 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale NP23 6HQ, as well as on Facebook.

Their opening hours are Monday to Saturday 10am-5pm.