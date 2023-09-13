Eden Lewis, 16, from Oakdale, Blackwood has been battling osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, along with lung metastases for some time.

In March of last year her family received the terrible news that Eden's cancer was terminal.

She was given just months to live.

However, Eden battled on passing her GCSEs, travelling to her high school prom in style and gaining a place at college.

However, attending her college course has been made harder, her mother has said, by a council transport provision which she believes is lacking.

Eden's mother Tess questioned the thinking behind "expecting a 17-year-old with terminal cancer to wait around her college for up to four hours before transport pick her up to get her home".

"During this time she'll have no one to help support her, as the college, understandably, can only provide her the 1-2-1 support during her lessons," Ms Lewis said.

Eden, her mother said, is "trying to live a normal life beyond the constraints of her wheelchair and a cancer that is quite literally killing her".

The current situation is, Ms Lewis believes, "is detrimental to her health and will have a severe impact on her quality of life".

Ms Lewis stressed: "I'm not just a mother acting entitled and making demands that are unreasonable, let alone demands in any way.

"I just want to see my daughter happy and not only make memories for her loved ones, but hopefully create a legacy that others can look towards."

Eden has a six-year-old brother and a three-year-old sister who "look up to their amazing big sister".

"Surely you (Caerphilly County Borough Council) should be supporting and encouraging such courage and determination, not putting barriers in her way and hold her back," Ms Lewis said.

After raising her concerns with the council, she says she was offered the option of her family paying £120 a week to have Eden collected early on three days which would then be refunded.

She said the family could not afford this each week.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the difficulties Ms Lewis experienced arranging her daughter’s transport to college last week and we have been in contact with the family to apologise.

"We have now put in place transport arrangements that meets Eden’s needs for attending college going forward.”

Last year Eden was awarded for her courage in the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards. She collected the Courage Award from Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of category sponsors Newport City Council.