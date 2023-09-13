Live

Armed police in Newport city centre

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Corporation Road in Newport is closed both ways from B4237 Wharf Road to Eton Road due to a police incident.
  • There is armed police at the scene.
  • Newport bus services are not allowed out of the depot 'until the situation has calmed and cleared.'

