- Corporation Road in Newport is closed both ways from B4237 Wharf Road to Eton Road due to a police incident.
- There is also reports that there is armed police at the scene.
- Newport bus services are not allowed out of the depot 'until the situation has calmed and cleared.'
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here