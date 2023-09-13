Gwent Police closed the A465 in both directions at just after 7pm after a horror smash.

Police have now confirmed a 79-year-old man tragically died at the scene.

The crash involved one car, but a multi-agency response was executed with fire and ambulance at the scene.

It was revealed the extent of the seriousness of the crash when, at 9.30pm, Traffic Wales informed the public the stretch of the A465 between Rhymney and Merthyr Tydfil would remain closed for most of the night for investigative work.

The crash happened on the A465 between Rhymney and Merthyr Tydfil in the evening (Image: Google Maps)

Crash area red box (Image: Google Maps)

In a statement released this morning, September 13, police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A465, towards Rhymney and Merthyr Tydfil, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, September 12.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The collision involved one car. A 79-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2300309623, with details."

We've contacted the fire and ambulance service and will give you updates when we get them.