EMERGENCY services descended on the River Usk at Newport over concerns a person was in the water.
Photos show police and fire service as well as a boat getting prepared to go on the water yesterday evening, September 12.
It’s now been revealed emergency services were called to the concern for a man’s welfare.
Police said they assisted the man who was taken to safety.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of the concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge in the Kingsway area of Newport, at around 4.50pm on Tuesday, September 12.
“Officers attended and the man was brought to safety.”
A representative of the fire service added: “At approximately 4:52pm we received reports of a water rescue near Kingsway, Newport.
“Multiple crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Stations were in attendance.
“A stop message was received at approximately 5:30pm.”
