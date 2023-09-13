Photos show police and fire service as well as a boat getting prepared to go on the water yesterday evening, September 12.

It’s now been revealed emergency services were called to the concern for a man’s welfare.

Police said they assisted the man who was taken to safety.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of the concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge in the Kingsway area of Newport, at around 4.50pm on Tuesday, September 12.

“Officers attended and the man was brought to safety.”

Emergency services apparently dropped a boat on the water yesterday (Image: Newsquest)

The fire service described it as a river rescue (Image: Newsquest)

A representative of the fire service added: “At approximately 4:52pm we received reports of a water rescue near Kingsway, Newport.

“Multiple crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Stations were in attendance.

“A stop message was received at approximately 5:30pm.”