Liz, a single mother of two, accidentally said she worked 16 hours and had her Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) cut.

Claimants are permitted to work for less than 16 hours a week and still claim financial aid, but the DWP cancelled the benefits despite her suffering from diverticulitis, fibromyalgia and osteoarthritis.

Louise Rubin, the head of policy at Scope, told the Guardian: “Situations like these are why disabled people have so little trust in our welfare system. The system is cold, harsh and uncaring. Our helpline often hears from disabled people who have had their benefits stopped but don’t know why, or haven’t been told.

"In a cost of living crisis it’s more important than ever that we have a system that works with disabled people rather than against them.”

Helen Barnard, the director of policy, research and impact at the Trussell Trust, said: “The social security system should be there for all of us when we need it, and it should be administered in a compassionate and just manner.

"The DWP has a duty of care to claimants, many of whom are already facing hunger and debt and have no buffer to enable them to weather unexpected shocks to their income.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “Anyone working 16 hours or more a week is not eligible for employment and support allowance – which helps those unable to work, or taking steps to return to work.

"Claimants who have made a mistake on their claim can ask for the decision to be reconsidered, while those not entitled to Esa may be able to claim universal credit – which is designed so that working always pays more."