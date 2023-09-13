There have been calls this week for the Government to ban American bully XL dogs in the UK after one attacked an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham.
A 10-year-old boy was also attacked and killed by a bully KL two years ago in Caerphilly, South Wales and while Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she is pushing for the dog to be banned it did not yet feature on the list of banned dogs in the UK.
While American bully XLs do not feature on the list there are four banned dogs in the UK including a Japanese Tosa.
If you are found guilty of owning a banned dog you can receive an "unlimited" fine and/or spend time in jail.
Banned dogs in the UK
In the UK, it is illegal to own certain types of dogs.
The following dogs are banned in the UK, according to the Gov.uk website:
- Pit Bull Terrier
- Japanese Tosa
- Dogo Argentino
- Fila Brasileiro
It’s also against the law to:
- Sell a banned dog
- Abandon a banned dog
- Give away a banned dog
- Breed from a banned dog
The Gov.uk website added: "Whether your dog is a banned type depends on what it looks like, rather than its breed or name.
"For example, if your dog matches many of the characteristics of a Pit Bull Terrier, it may be a banned type."
What to do if you have a banned dog
If you have a banned dog, the police or local council dog warden can take it away and keep it, says the Gov.uk website.
If it is on the banned list, they can take your dog away even if:
- It is not acting dangerously
- There has not been a complaint
In certain instances, the police may need permission from a court to remove your dog.
The Gov.uk website says: "A police or council dog expert will judge what type of dog you have and whether it is (or could be) a danger to the public."
Your dog will then either be:
- Released
- Kept in kennels while the police (or council) apply to a court
You’re not allowed to visit your dog while you wait for the court decision.
If you can prove your dog is not a banned type the court will order the dog to be returned to you.
If your dog is banned but the court thinks it’s not a danger to the public, it may put it on the Index of Exempt Dogs and let you keep it.
You’ll be given a Certificate of Exemption. This is valid for the life of the dog.
Penalty if you are found to have a banned dog
However, if you can't prove your dog is not banned (or you plead guilty), you’ll be convicted of a crime.
If you are found guilty of owning a banned dog, you could receive the following punishments:
- You can get an unlimited fine
- Be sent to prison for up to 6 months
- Or both
On top of that, your dog will also be destroyed.
