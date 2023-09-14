JORDAN HALL, 19, of Neerings, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Tudor Road on April 4.

TY BEECHAM, 18, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 14 days after speeding at 71mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 on Forge Road, Newport on May 28.

He was fined £230 and must pay a £92 surcharge and £90 costs.

JOSHUA EDWARDS, 20, of North Road, Pontypool was banned from driving for 28 days after he admitted driving without insurance at the Polo Grounds on April 5.

He was fined £260 and must pay a £104 surcharge and £90 costs.

ROBERT DAVIS, 29, of Corporation Road, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 18 months after he admitted affray, assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a mobile phone on July 24.

He must complete a 19-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and pay £800 in compensation.

SUSAN CHAPMAN, 38, of Riverside, Newport was sentenced to a community order after she pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the Cross Keys pub on Market Street on March 26.

She must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and pay her victim £100 in compensation and also hand over a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

SAMUEL KISHAN TAKAHASHI, 32, of Preston Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Clarence Place on May 4.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR EVANS, 27, of Rhiw Parc Road, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DANIEL PRING, 30, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting a police constable on March 4.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge, £85 costs and £60 in compensation.

JAMES PHELPS, 53, of Somerset Way, Bulwark, Chepstow was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to stalking between October 6, 2021 and April 25, 2022.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

RUSSELL LLOYD-BAINBRIDGE, 50, of Cwm Lane, Govilon, Abergavenny was banned from driving for three years after he admitted driving while disqualified at the Sainsbury’s petrol station on Albany Street, Newport on July 12.

He was fined £384 and must pay £85 costs.