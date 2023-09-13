The Welsh Government announced that they have sold Seren Stiwdios in Cardiff to media infrastructure company Great Point Studios who have leased the studio since 2020.

The funding package was agreed by the Welsh Government and Cardiff Capital Region to develop the studios studios and facilities in Wentloog.

Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden, said: “This is a very exciting time for the creative sector in Wales and Great Point Studios' purchase of the studio and their planned investment is another show of confidence in Wales as a brilliant and established location for film and TV productions.

“This investment will create further jobs and help to cement a strong future for the sector reinforcing the great demand and respect for our highly skilled creative workforce here in Wales.”

Great Point Studios’ upgrade will include a world-class studio facility supporting increased production demand and will create jobs.

Four state of the art studios will be built and the project will deliver 257,000 sq of "world-class production space".

The collaborative training facility will help build the supply of local skills and talent and embed the studio as an innovation hub for virtual production.

Councillor Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen County Borough Council and chair of CCR’s Regional Cabinet said: “This investment will enable the current Seren Studios site to realise its full potential as a key part of the CCR Creative Industries priority sector.

"It comes at a time when Film & TV production is changing shape worldwide and will enable our Region to play an increasingly impactful global role in a creative industry that brings immense value, in terms of both sustainable job creation and the deepening of local supply chains.”

Great Point Studios is a media-focused company specializing in film and television infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Great Point also announced the building of a major new production facility in Atlanta, Georgia an area Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething visited yesterday as part of a US visit.