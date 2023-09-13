Officers carried out three warrants at addresses in Corporation Road and Stow Hill, Newport and a further warrant at an address in Cefn Coed Road, Cardiff on Wednesday 13 September.

Operation Silver saw officers carry out the warrants in connection with an investigation into the supply of drugs.

During the operation, a 44-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 66-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.

All four remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew said: “We hope these warrants demonstrate our continued commitment to protecting our communities from the harmful effects of not only drugs but the criminality associated with them.

"The support of the public is vital to this work, I continue to urge people to let us know of any suspicious or unusual activity in their area so we can take action.

“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The police incident caused Corporation Road in Newport to be closed both ways from B4237 Wharf Road to Eton Road.

Armed officers remain at the scene and will be working across the area today.