RYAN DAVID WILLIAMS, 29, of Darwin Drive, Malpas, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on September 22, 2021.

He must pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY PHILLIP MEAH, aged 34, of Moore Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CORAL LOUISE FOSTER, 32, of Humber Road, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JADE PHILLIPS, 53, of Blenheim Road, Newport was banned from driving for 35 days after she pleaded guilty to speeding and driving without a licence on the M5 motorway in Gloucestershire on November 26, 2022.

She must pay £880 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IVOR CHAMBERS, 55, of Ward Close, Newport was banned from driving for four months for driving without due care and attention on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 21.

He must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE MORGAN EATWELL, 35, of Gelligroes Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £335 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A469 towards New Tredegar on March 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS LLEWELLYN, 45, of Penrhiwbicca, Newbridge must pay £1,152.75 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to keeping a vehicle which was unlicensed on Malpas Road, Newport on December 22, 2022.

DANIEL ROBERT WRIGHT, 34, of Malthouse Close, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £188 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK ANDREW CHARD, 39, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Hill/King Street in Ebbw Vale on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AUGUSTIN BUJOR LACATUS, 47, of Cedar Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.