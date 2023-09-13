Joshua Lippok, 32, from Cwmbran is also accused of assault by beating and false imprisonment against her in Monmouthshire on August 14.

A trial date of February 5 next year was set for the defendant during a hearing held at Cardiff Crown Court.

The case is expected to last four days.

MORE NEWS: Gwent Police officer suspected of drink-driving quits force before being fired

Lippok, of Clos Cae Nant, Southville, was remanded in custody.