A MAN is due to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and strangling a woman.
Joshua Lippok, 32, from Cwmbran is also accused of assault by beating and false imprisonment against her in Monmouthshire on August 14.
A trial date of February 5 next year was set for the defendant during a hearing held at Cardiff Crown Court.
The case is expected to last four days.
Lippok, of Clos Cae Nant, Southville, was remanded in custody.
