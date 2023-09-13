British clothing brand Charles Tyrwhitt is currently advertising every rugby fan's dream job offering applicants exactly that.

All you have to do is wear one of their shirts while doing it. Where do I sign up right!?

What this dream job for rugby fans involves

Charles Tyrwhitt are looking for a 'rugby-loving' shirt tester.

we're delighted to see @root66 return to the crease today for his 2nd innings, he’s already looking the part! Don't get caught out in our tan linen jacket.#CharlesTyrwhitt pic.twitter.com/Y5sDLT4jih — Charles Tyrwhitt (@ctshirts) June 19, 2023

The successful applicant will receive the following incentives as part of the role:

A £500 Charles Tyrwhitt voucher.

3 x Charles Tyrwhitt Non-Iron shirts in colours of their choosing (worth £209)

Having received the package worth more than £1000 the successful applicant will then be hosted in a VIP area of The Tyrwhitt Arms pub in Covent Garden, London to watch England vs Samoa in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, October 7 where they will enjoy bottomless food and drinks with their mates.

After testing the shirts in both a work and rugby-watching scenario, the shirt tester will then need to report back to Charles Tyrwhitt on the shirt's comfort, crease-proof ability, sweat-wicking efficiency and hybrid workwear suitability (by October 28).

Princess of Wales has injured her hand in a trampoline accident

How to apply for the job

Charles Tywhitt said the desired applicant would have the following skills:

Takes pride in his dress when he does go into the office, but appreciates comfortable attire.

Is a true rugby fanatic who understands the 50:22 law and isn’t fazed by terms like scrum, ‘dark arts’ and the ‘blind side’.

Values the common thread between Charles Tyrwhitt and England Rugby: passion, craft and attention to detail.

Think you fit the bill and want to apply for every rugby fans dream job? All you need to do is visit the job application page on the Charles Tywhitt website.

But you better be quick, applications close at 11.59pm on Sunday, September 24.