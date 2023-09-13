Boht was best known for playing Nellie Boswell in sitcom Bread and died following a battle with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

A statement from the family of Jean Boht said: “It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday, September 12.

“Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned.

“She was a resident at Denville Hall, the home for members of the theatrical profession.”

Jean Boht was best known for starring in a sitcome titled Bread (Image: Andrew Ross/PA Wire)

The career of Jean Boht

Jean was also known for her appearances on shows such as Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Last Of The Summer Wine, Brighton Belles, Doctors, Grange Hill, Juliet Bravo and Boys From The Blackstuff.

She had a long and varied career on stage and screen but it was her role on Bread, created by Carla Lane, for which she was best known.

The show was watched by more than 20 million people at its peak and Boht won a British Comedy Award for best TV comedy actress. The show ran from 1986 to 1991.

In 1989, she was the subject of the biographical television show This Is Your Life.

Boht was married to the award-winning composer Carl Davis who died last month.

They had two children and three grandchildren.